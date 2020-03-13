#ليبيا_الآنI منظمة الصحة العالمية: جهود ليبيا لمواجهة كورونا “تستحق الثناء”
أعربت ممثلة منظمة الصحة العالمية في ليبيا إليزابيث هوف، عن شكرها للجهود التي يبذلها المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، لمكافحة فيروس كورونا ومنع وصوله إلى ليبيا، بقولها: إن جهود المركز “تستحق الثناء” لكنه يواجه صعوبات هائلة.
وأوضحت هوف: “عندما يتعلق الأمر بإمكانية الاستجابة، فهذا بلد في خطر أكبر لأن نظام الصحة فيه ضعيف ومفكك بسبب الصراع”، بحسب ما نقتله وكالة رويترز.
وأشارت ممثلة منظمة الصحة العالمية في ليبيا: إن “الأجهزة، كأجهزة التنفس وما إلى ذلك، ناقصة في العديد من المستشفيات. هناك نقص في الأطباء والممرضات في البلدات وفي الريف”.
#Libya _ now I who: Libya's efforts to face corona "worthy of praise"
The Representative of the world health organization in Libya, Elizabeth HOF, expressed thanks for the efforts of the National Centre for disease control to combat the virus and prevent its arrival in Libya, saying that the centre's efforts are "worthy of praise" but it is facing tremendous difficulties His.
"when it comes to the possibility of a response, this is a country at greater risk because its health system is weak and disassembled due to the conflict", according to Reuters.
The Representative of the world health organization (who) in Libya said: " devices, breathing breathing etc, are incomplete in many hospitals. There is a lack of doctors and nurses in cities and in the countryside ".
