ليبيا_الآنI منظمة الصحة العالمية: جهود ليبيا لمواجهة كورونا “تستحق الثناء” . …

#Libya _ now I who: Libya's efforts to face corona "worthy of praise"

.

.

.

The Representative of the world health organization in Libya, Elizabeth HOF, expressed thanks for the efforts of the National Centre for disease control to combat the virus and prevent its arrival in Libya, saying that the centre's efforts are "worthy of praise" but it is facing tremendous difficulties His.

"when it comes to the possibility of a response, this is a country at greater risk because its health system is weak and disassembled due to the conflict", according to Reuters.

The Representative of the world health organization (who) in Libya said: " devices, breathing breathing etc, are incomplete in many hospitals. There is a lack of doctors and nurses in cities and in the countryside ".