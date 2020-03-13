ليبيا_الآنI النجار: ليبيا ليست في وضع يؤهلها لمواجهة فيروس كورونا . . . كشف…

#Libya _ now I carpenter: Libya is not in a position to face the virus

The President of the National Centre for disease control, Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, revealed that Libya is not in a position to face the corona virus, if the infection is passed, calling for more support to the Libyan health system.

During an interview with Reuters, he confirmed that Libya has not recorded any cases of the virus, so far, adding that the centre is following the screening of overseas arrivals through ports and airports.

The President of the National Centre for disease control (Center) said that Libya did not have enough facilities for isolation, health and treatment, which was due to a lack of funds.