#ليبيا_الآنI النجار: ليبيا ليست في وضع يؤهلها لمواجهة فيروس كورونا
كشف رئيس المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض بدر الدين النجار، إن ليبيا ليست في وضع يؤهلها لمواجهة فيروس كورونا، إذا انتقلت العدوى إليها، داعيًا إلى تقديم المزيد من الدعم لنظام الصحة الليبي.
وأكد النجار خلال مقابلة مع وكالة “رويترز”، أن ليبيا لم تسجل أي حالة إصابة بالفيروس، حتى الآن، مضيفا أن المركز يقوم بمتابعة فحص الوافدين من الخارج عبر الموانئ والمطارات.
وأشار رئيس المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، إلى أن ليبيا لا تملك ما يكفي من منشآت للعزل والحجر الصحي والعلاج وعزا ذلك إلى نقص الأموال.
#Libya _ now I carpenter: Libya is not in a position to face the virus
The President of the National Centre for disease control, Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, revealed that Libya is not in a position to face the corona virus, if the infection is passed, calling for more support to the Libyan health system.
During an interview with Reuters, he confirmed that Libya has not recorded any cases of the virus, so far, adding that the centre is following the screening of overseas arrivals through ports and airports.
The President of the National Centre for disease control (Center) said that Libya did not have enough facilities for isolation, health and treatment, which was due to a lack of funds.
