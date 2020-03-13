فيديو | رئيس الحكومة التونسية ” إلياس الفخفاخ ” يعلن عن إجراءات من الدرجة الثا

فيديو | رئيس الحكومة التونسية ” إلياس الفخفاخ ” يعلن عن إجراءات من الدرجة الثالثة لمواجهة تفشي #فيروس_كورونا تشمل إغلاق الحدود البحرية والجوية ولا تشمل الحدود البرية بعكس ما أعلنته وكالات الأنباء التونسية قبل قليل . #ليبيا #المرصد
Video | Head of the tunisian government “Elias trap” announces third-class action to counter the outbreak of #corona _ virus including the closure of maritime and air borders and does not include land borders contrary to what tunisian news agencies just announced. #Libya #Observatory
