#ليبيا_الآن| العيساوي: أُجبِرنا على تخفيض ميزانية ليبيا بسبب إغلاق النفط
قال وزير الاقتصاد في حكومة الوفاق علي العيساوي أن ليبيا خفضت ميزانية العام الجاري بمقدار الثلث بالمقارنة مع المقترح الذي تضمن ميزانية مقدارها 55 مليار دينار قبل أن يعتمد المجلس الرئاسي ميزانية قدرها 38.5 مليار دينار بسبب وقف تصدير وإنتاج النفط وانخفاض الأسعار العالمية.
وأشار العيساوي خلال تصريحات أدلى بها لوكالة “فرانس برس” إلى أن الميزانية الجديدة لن تكفي لإقامة مشروعات للتنمية بينها مستشفيات ومدارس.
#Libya _ now | World: forced to reduce Libya's budget due to oil closure
The Minister of economy of the government of reconciliation Ali Al-the said that Libya reduced the current year's budget by one third compared to the proposal that included a budget of 55 billion dinars before the presidential council adopted a budget of 38.5 billion dinars due to a suspension of export Oil production and lower global prices.
During a statement by AFP, al the reported that the new budget would not be sufficient to establish development projects, including hospitals and schools.
