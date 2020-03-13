ليبيا_الآن| العيساوي: أُجبِرنا على تخفيض ميزانية ليبيا بسبب إغلاق النفط . . …

#Libya _ now | World: forced to reduce Libya's budget due to oil closure

The Minister of economy of the government of reconciliation Ali Al-the said that Libya reduced the current year's budget by one third compared to the proposal that included a budget of 55 billion dinars before the presidential council adopted a budget of 38.5 billion dinars due to a suspension of export Oil production and lower global prices.

During a statement by AFP, al the reported that the new budget would not be sufficient to establish development projects, including hospitals and schools.