ليبيا_الآن| “تعليم الوفاق” تُعلق الدراسة بسبب فيروس كورونا . . . أعلنت وزار…

#Libya _ now | "Education of reconciliation" suspended study due to the virus of corona

The Ministry of education of the government of reconciliation announced the suspension of the study for two weeks from next Sunday, as a protective measure after the spread of the virus in the neighbourhood.

The Ministry pointed out that the resolution covers all educational institutions at all stages, and confirmed that it was taken after consultations with the relevant authorities of the ministry of health and the presidential council.

"the education of reconciliation" has called upon all the educational monitors, universities and institutes to communicate with them to consult on alternative programmes that will ensure that the educational process takes place remotely until the end of the crisis.