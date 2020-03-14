عاجل

صور | مديرية أمن #بنغازي تغلق مقاهي ” الأرقيلة ” وسط المدينة تنفيذًا لقرار وزي

تم النشر منذُ 31 دقيقة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

صور | مديرية أمن #بنغازي تغلق مقاهي ” الأرقيلة ” وسط المدينة تنفيذًا لقرار وزير الداخلية إبراهيم بوشناف في إطار جهود الوقاية من #فيروس_كورونا . #ليبيا #المرصد

Photos | The Directorate of security of #Benghazi closes the cafes of the city downtown in implementation of the decision of interior minister ibrahim po as part of prevention efforts to prevent #Corona. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic




عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك