صور | مديرية أمن #بنغازي تغلق مقاهي ” الأرقيلة ” وسط المدينة تنفيذًا لقرار وزي

Photos | The Directorate of security of #Benghazi closes the cafes of the city downtown in implementation of the decision of interior minister ibrahim po as part of prevention efforts to prevent #Corona. #Libya #Observatory
