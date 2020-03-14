عاجل

وزير الداخلية بالحكومة الليبية المستشار إبراهيم بوشناف: تعليمات فورية بمنع الم

وزير الداخلية بالحكومة الليبية المستشار إبراهيم بوشناف: تعليمات فورية بمنع المواطنين من تعبأة الوقود بأنفسهم وترك هذه المهمة لعمال المحطات ضمن إجراءات الوقاية من #فيروس_كورونا واقفال المحطات المخالفة لهذه التعليمات . #ليبيا #المرصد

Minister of interior of the Libyan government, Chancellor Ibrahim po: immediate instructions to prevent citizens from fuel fuel themselves and leave this mission to the station workers in the prevention of #corona and the closure of stations contrary to these instructions. #Libya #Observatory

