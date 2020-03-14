وزير الداخلية بالحكومة الليبية المستشار إبراهيم بوشناف: تعليمات فورية للإدارة العامة لأمن المنافذ بإخضاع جميع القادمين إلى #ليبيا من مختلف الجنسيات إلى حجر صحي مدته أسبوعين للتحقق من خلوه من #فيروس_كورونا المستجد. #المرصد
Minister of interior of the Libyan Government Chancellor Ibrahim po: immediate instructions to the general department of port security to subject all arrivals to #Libya from different nationalities to a two-week quarantine to verify his free of the new #corona virus. #Observatory
