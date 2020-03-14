حاتم العريبي الناطق باسم الحكومة الليبية : نطمئن المواطنين بوفرة المخزون الإست

حاتم العريبي الناطق باسم الحكومة الليبية : نطمئن المواطنين بوفرة المخزون الإستراتيجي للسلع الغذائية في مخازن الحكومة وعمليات التوريد من الخارج مستمرة بشكل طبيعي وكذلك التوزيع على المناطق المسجلة لدى صندوق موازنة الأسعار ولا داع للتزاحم على الأسواق وسحب الأغذية بكميات كبيرة . #ليبيا #المرصد
Hatem Al-Aribi, Libyan government spokesman: we assure citizens of the abundance of strategic stock of food goods in government stores and outsourcing operations continue naturally as well as distribution to the areas registered with the price budget fund, and no need to rush on markets and withdraw food in quantities Big one. #Libya #Observatory
