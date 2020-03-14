عاجل

البكوش: باشاغا سيقدم خدمة للوطن لو ركز على عمله كوزير للداخلية وقلل من المؤتمر

تم النشر منذُ 14 دقيقة
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

البكوش: باشاغا سيقدم خدمة للوطن لو ركز على عمله كوزير للداخلية وقلل من المؤتمرات والزيارات المكوكية. #ليبيا #المرصد

Bakoush: Pasha will serve the homeland if he focuses on his work as minister of interior and reduce shuttle conferences and visits. #Libya #Observatory

  • انت وهو وكل الخون مثل الصرصار ضار بالوطن وحمار فى الفهم وثرثارعلى الفاضى الم تتعظ من الكورونا التى قد تباغتك وتموت وانت خائن وعميل بعت وطنك بحفنة دولارات اتفووووووه عليك انت وباشاغا كبير الكذابين فى ليبيا ومجرم مكانه الطبيعى السجن مثل حييب العادلى فى مصر من الداخلية للسجن !!

