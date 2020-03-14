فيديو | بعد العزل الصحي الجماعي وانقطاع التواصل بين السكان .. الشوارع الإيطالي

فيديو | بعد العزل الصحي الجماعي وانقطاع التواصل بين السكان .. الشوارع الإيطالية تتحول إلى ” أوبرا شعبية ” كبيرة لغناء الأغاني الوطنية والنشيد الوطني لإخراج كبار السن من عزلة المنازل إلى الشرفات وتشجيع بعضهم البعض لتجاوز الكارثة التي تعيشها البلاد. #ليبيا #المرصد #إيطاليا
Video | after mass health insulation and disconnection among the population.. Italian streets turn into a great “Popular Opera” to sing national songs and national anthem to bring the elderly out of home isolation to balconies and encourage each other to overcome the disaster that Live by the country. #Libya #Observatory #Italy
