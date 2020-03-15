فيديو | وزيرة الصحة الإيطالية السابقة ” د.جوليا جيرو ” إخصائية الإنعاش : فير

فيديو | وزيرة الصحة الإيطالية السابقة ” د.جوليا جيرو ” إخصائية الإنعاش : فيروس كورونا ليس مجرد إنفلونزا عادية وعلى وسائل الإعلام ومقدمي البرامج التوقف عن نشر المعلومات المضللة واستضافة المحللين السياسيين للحديث عنه ، من يُصاب بهذا المرض يحتاج إلى العناية والإنعاش وهذه الأقسام قد امتلأت هنا . #ليبيا #المرصد #إيطاليا
Video | former Italian Minister of health ” D Julia Jiro ” Recovery Specialist: the corona virus is not just a normal flu and the media and program providers stop spreading the misleading information and host political analysts to talk about it, who gets this disease needs care and recovery and these departments may Full here. #Libya #Observatory #Italy
أضف تعليقـك