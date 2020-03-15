توعية | شركة ديتول تنفي في بيان تصنيعها أي رذاذ " بخاخ" يقتل #فيروس_كو

توعية | شركة ديتول تنفي في بيان تصنيعها أي رذاذ " بخاخ" يقتل #فيروس_كورونا مشيرة إلى أن بعض مطهراتها غير الكحولية قادرة على قتل فيروسات أخرى فيما لم يثبت حتى الآن قدرتها على هذا الفيروس .
تم تصنيع بعض هذه العبوات سنة 2019 ومؤخرًا قام بعض المتاجرين بإلصاق عبارة " يقتل كورونا " عليها ومع نفي الشركة تصنيعها أي شيء يخص كورونا أسوة بغيرها من الشركات بما فيه شركات الأدوية ، تعتبر هذه المنتجات مزيفة ولا داعي للتهافت عليها وشرائها بأسعار مرتفعة. #ليبيا #المرصد
Awareness | Dettol company denies in its manufacture of any "Spray" that kills #Corona, indicating that some of its non-alcohol disinfectants can kill other viruses while not yet proven to be able to do it.
Some of these containers were manufactured in 2019 and recently, some of the traffickers put the phrase "kills corona" on it and with the company not manufacturing anything that belongs to the company, including pharmaceutical companies, these products are considered fake and no need To shop and buy it at high prices. #Libya #Observatory
