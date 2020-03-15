توعية | شركة ديتول تنفي في بيان تصنيعها أي رذاذ " بخاخ" يقتل #فيروس_كو

Awareness | Dettol company denies in its manufacture of any "Spray" that kills #Corona, indicating that some of its non-alcohol disinfectants can kill other viruses while not yet proven to be able to do it.

Some of these containers were manufactured in 2019 and recently, some of the traffickers put the phrase "kills corona" on it and with the company not manufacturing anything that belongs to the company, including pharmaceutical companies, these products are considered fake and no need To shop and buy it at high prices. #Libya #Observatory