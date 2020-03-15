ليبيا_الآن| قرار ليبي بحظر تصدير الكمامات . . . أصدر وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة…

#Libya _ now | Libyan decision to ban export gags

The Minister of economy and industry of the government of reconciliation Ali Al-the issued a resolution to ban the export of sterile and non-Sterile Gags.

The resolution also provided for the ban on the export of breathing devices and sterilization of all types and sizes.

During the past hours, Libyan cities have recorded a rise in the prices of gags, medical equipment and hand-held up to three times higher than normal prices, which led the municipal guard to patrol to control the conflict and close some shops specialized in the sale of health machines, pharmacies and Some shops.