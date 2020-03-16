فيديو | إزدحام وفوضى في مطار #إسطنبول تواجه قرابة 3000 آلاف مسافر ليبي لدى بعضهم

Video | Jam and mess at #Istanbul airport facing around 3000 thousand Libyan passengers, some of them have return bookings on the date of the day, cancelled or granted to others after the decision to lock the entry into force and some of them are on the waiting list without confirmation Accused.

It is reported that each of the Libyan wings and Libyan airlines had launched three planes from #misrata to start returning with payments from these passengers, while the government of reconciliation announced the formation of a committee to develop an urgent solution. #Libya #Observatory