كبرى الشركات الإلكترونية وأبرزها فيسبوك وغوغل وتويتر ومايكروسوفت ويوتيوب تصدر

Major electronic companies, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and Youtube issue a joint statement announcing joint efforts to combat false news and misinformation spread over the internet about #corona. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
