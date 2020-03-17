عاجل

تم النشر منذُ 7 ساعات
كبرى الشركات الإلكترونية وأبرزها فيسبوك وغوغل وتويتر ومايكروسوفت ويوتيوب تصدر بيان مشترك تعلن فيه مباشرتها جهود مشتركة لمكافحة الأخبار الكاذبة والمعلومات المضللة المنتشرة عبر الإنترنت حول #فيروس_كورونا. #ليبيا #المرصد

Major electronic companies, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and Youtube issue a joint statement announcing joint efforts to combat false news and misinformation spread over the internet about #corona. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

