فيديو | جدل بوقت سابق من هذه الليلة في مطار #إسطنبول بين مسافرين ليبيين عالقين

تم النشر منذُ 12 دقيقة
فيديو | جدل بوقت سابق من هذه الليلة في مطار #إسطنبول بين مسافرين ليبيين عالقين منذ يومين ومسؤول ليبي يعمل هناك حول طائرتين حطت الليلة في المطار ونقلت " ذخيرة وسوريين " إلى #ليبيا بدلًا أن تنقلهم هم .

جدير بالذكر أن تطبيقًا لرصد الرحلات الجوية قد أظهر على تمام الساعة 3:45 فجرًا طائرة " الخطوط الليبية 5A-LAR " تقترب من ليبيا في رحلة غير مجدولة أقلعت من #إسطنبول دون تحديد وجهتها النهائية قبل أن تحط في مطار #مصراتة . #المرصد

Video | Controversy earlier tonight at #Istanbul airport between two libyan passengers stuck two days ago and a libyan official working there around two planes landed tonight at the airport and moved "ammunition and Syria" to #Libya instead of moving them .

It is worth mentioning that an application of flight monitoring has shown at 3:45 am the Libyan Airlines 5 A-l is approaching Libya on a non-scheduled flight that took off from #Istanbul without fixing its final destination before landing in #Misrata airport. #Observatory

