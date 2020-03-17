عاجل

#ليبيا_الآن I بعض الاجراءات التي اتخذتها السفارة الليبية في الخارج. قامت القن…

تم النشر منذُ 6 ساعات
#ليبيا_الآن I بعض الاجراءات التي اتخذتها السفارة الليبية في الخارج.
قامت القنصلية الليبية في #اسطنبول باستقبال المواطنين العالقين فالمطار واستلام جوازاتهم وتذاكرهم لتمكينهم من الإقامة في أحد الفنادق .

#Libya _ now I some actions taken by the libyan embassy abroad.
The Libyan consulate in #Istanbul has received the Libyan citizens at the airport and received their passport and remind them to enable them to stay in a hotel.

Translated from Arabic


