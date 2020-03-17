ليبيا_الآن| دعوة “دولية أممية” لوقف القتال بليبيا في ظل تهديد كورونا . . . …

#Libya _ now | call "International Un" to stop fighting Libya under the threat of corona

The Embassies of Algeria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United States and the European Union mission in addition to the Tunisian Ministry of foreign affairs called on all parties to the Libyan conflict to declare an immediate and humanitarian cessation of fighting, in order to allow local authorities In response to the unprecedented public health challenge of the new corona virus ".

The Embassies of the said states issued a statement saying: " we strongly support the efforts of the Libyan health authorities throughout the country calling in a spirit of national meat, and we urge them to take all necessary measures to support the health and well-being of all libyans. Such a truce will enable fighters to return to their homes to provide the necessary care for relatives who may be more at risk.