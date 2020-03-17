عاجل

فيديو | رئيس #تونس قيس سعيد يعلن حظر تجول ستنفذه القوات المسلحة التونسية والأج

تم النشر منذُ 9 ساعات
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

فيديو | رئيس #تونس قيس سعيد يعلن حظر تجول ستنفذه القوات المسلحة التونسية والأجهزة الأمنية من الساعة 6 مساءً وحتى 6 صباحًا لمجابهة تفشي #فيروس_كورونا مؤكدًا أن بلاده تخوض معركة ضد المرض لن تنتصر فيها إذا لم يلتزم المواطنين . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | President Qais said announces a curfew to be implemented by the tunisian armed forces and security services from 6 PM TO 6 am to counter the outbreak of #Corona, confirming that his country is fighting a battle against the disease Win in it if citizens do not abide. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك