عاجل

#تايوان تعلن ارتفاع عدد المصابين بـ #فيروس_كورونا إلى 67 مصاب بينهم 2 كانوا عل

تم النشر منذُ 7 ساعات
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

#تايوان تعلن ارتفاع عدد المصابين بـ #فيروس_كورونا إلى 67 مصاب بينهم 2 كانوا على متن السفينة السياحية الموبوءة في #مصر و 9 عائدين من #تركيا والبقية من #أوروبا والفلبين. #ليبيا #المرصد

#Taiwan announces that the number of people living with #corona has risen to 67, including 2 on board the touristic ship in #Egypt, 9 returning from #turkey and the rest from #Europe and the Philippines. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • 💥أخبار متداولة 💥

    – مرض كورونا يجتاح روسيا ولبنان ـ وغرف أبراج الامارات والكويت ـ
    بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

    ❎اينَمَا تَكُونُوا يُدْرِكْكُمُ الْمَوْتُ وَلَوْ كُنْتُمْ فِي بُرُوجٍ مُشَيَّدَةٍ ۗ وَإِنْ تُصِبْهُمْ حَسَنَةٌ يَقُولُوا هَٰذِهِ مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ ۖ وَإِنْ تُصِبْهُمْ سَيِّئَةٌ يَقُولُوا هَٰذِهِ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ ۚ🔰 قُلْ كُلٌّ مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ ۖ🔰 فَمَالِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ الْقَوْمِ لَا يَكَادُونَ يَفْقَهُونَ حَدِيثًا -❎
    صدق الله العليم العظيم

    رد