تايوان تعلن ارتفاع عدد المصابين بـ #فيروس_كورونا إلى 67 مصاب بينهم 2 كانوا عل

#Taiwan announces that the number of people living with #corona has risen to 67, including 2 on board the touristic ship in #Egypt, 9 returning from #turkey and the rest from #Europe and the Philippines. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
💥أخبار متداولة 💥
– مرض كورونا يجتاح روسيا ولبنان ـ وغرف أبراج الامارات والكويت ـ
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
❎اينَمَا تَكُونُوا يُدْرِكْكُمُ الْمَوْتُ وَلَوْ كُنْتُمْ فِي بُرُوجٍ مُشَيَّدَةٍ ۗ وَإِنْ تُصِبْهُمْ حَسَنَةٌ يَقُولُوا هَٰذِهِ مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ ۖ وَإِنْ تُصِبْهُمْ سَيِّئَةٌ يَقُولُوا هَٰذِهِ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ ۚ🔰 قُلْ كُلٌّ مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ ۖ🔰 فَمَالِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ الْقَوْمِ لَا يَكَادُونَ يَفْقَهُونَ حَدِيثًا -❎
صدق الله العليم العظيم
