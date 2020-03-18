‎كيف ينتشر أو ينحسر كورونا ؟!‎

Watch | the idea is simple, this is what you can do for yourself and those around you family, friends and colleagues.. and the choice is yours. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
عندما الليل ينجلي ـ ويستجيب الخفر ـ ههههه شر البلية ما يضحك
مطعم اسبانني يقوم بتحضير حلويات بحليب الخنزير على شكل فيروس الكورونا القاتل .!
gulfnews.com/photos/news/look-coronavirus-made-with-chocolate-and-colourful-almonds-1.1583596498089
.thelocal.it/20200228/sadness-and-fear-wont-solve-problems-italians-respond-to-coronavirus-with-wine-and-jokes
مطعم ايطالي يقوم بتحضير حلويات بحليب الخنزير على شكل فيروس الكورونا القاتل !
.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3052976/coronavirus-cake-anyone-italians-fight-fear-silliness-cases-jump
إنتشار الامراض في سواحل أوروبا ـ والجزر في المتوسط
futurism.com/neoscope/weather-coronavirus-warm-study
