عاجل

المشير خليفة حفتر يأمر القوات المسلحة بتنفيذ قرار حظر التجول الصادر من وزير ال

تم النشر منذُ 55 دقيقة
ليبيا مباشر
المشير خليفة حفتر يأمر القوات المسلحة بتنفيذ قرار حظر التجول الصادر من وزير الداخلية المستشار إبراهيم بوشناف عضو اللجنة العليا لمكافحة وباء كورونا على النحو الذي صدر به القرار في المدن والمناطق التابعة للحكومة . #ليبيا #المرصد

Marshal Khalifa Haftar orders the armed forces to implement the curfew decision issued by minister of interior Chancellor Ibrahim Bushnav, member of the supreme committee against the corona epidemic, as issued in cities and areas of the government. #Libya #Observatory

  • نريدوا الاوامر تصدر بهجوم كاسح لاسترجاع العاصمه المخطوفه من الارهابيين المدعومين من داعم الارهاب الاول في العالم الرئيس التركي المدعو قردوخان أما منع التجوال فهذا غير مجدي لمنع انتشار الكورونا وخاصه ان ليبيا لم تصل اليها كورونا بعد وحتي الدول التي بها كورونا منتشره لم تمنع التجوال أو تغلق الحدود

