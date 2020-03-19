فيديو | لقطات من الجانب الليبي بمعبر رأس اجدير قبل قليل لإحتجاجات مئات المسافرين

Video | footage from the Libyan side via Ras Al-ạjdyr just before the protests of hundreds of Libyan passengers coming from #Tunisia, it seems that the authorities of the port have then allowed them to enter the condition that they are subject to the detection of the body heat, as they are released Fire in the air to separate them.

The #Observatory indicates that it is currently unable to communicate with the port officials due to their lack of response to the current situation and the flow of hundreds. #Libya