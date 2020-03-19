ليبيا_الآن| العيساوي: لدينا مخزون جيد من السلع التموينية . . . بالتزامن مع …

#Libya _ now | The: we have a good stock of food

.

.

.

In conjunction with a series of actions launched by Libyan institutions across the country to counter the new corona virus, the minister of economy and industry of the government of reconciliation Ali Al-the held a press conference in which he said that Libya has a strategic stock of supply goods described as "good" can be used in the future to face the crisis of Corona.

Al-the addressed the file for the lifting of fuel support, explaining that the council of ministers discussed it on more than one occasion and was agreed on in accordance with conditions and controls including the impact on the citizen's economic capacity without revealing the date of replacement of support, underlining the The issue of raising support was not the result of the closure of the oil fields, and the idea is at the study table by the crisis.