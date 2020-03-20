عاجل

الثني يبحث تفعيل قرار نقل المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط إلى مدينة #بنغازي. #ليبيا #الم

تم النشر منذُ 3 ساعات
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

الثني يبحث تفعيل قرار نقل المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط إلى مدينة #بنغازي. #ليبيا #المرصد

Coiling discusses the activation of the decision to move the National Oil Corporation to the city of #Benghazi. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • فعلاً منْ ليبيا يأتى الجديد (المؤرخ اليوناني الإغريقي هيرودوت) … باللهِ هذا وقتهْ ياثنى ، هى الدنيا مهدّدة بالفناء ، وانتَ تفكر بهذا التفكيرْ ، الله يثبتْ علينا عقولنا ، قولوا آمين قولوا آمين.

    رد