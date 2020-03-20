ليبيا_الآن| حدودنا مع الجزائر لا تمتلك أجهزة للكشف عن كورونا . . . يعاني من…

#Libya _ now | our borders with Algeria do not have devices to detect the corona

.

.

.

The Border border port connecting Libya with Algeria has been suffering from ongoing problems for some time, and with the spread of the corona virus in the world and its neighbours, the crisis is increasing because it lacks the potential to detect the new corona virus.

The lack of detection of the epidemic has forced the competent authorities to close the crossing, which has caused a number of citizens without access to access, and with the lack of access, and with the lack of the possibility of the port, the competent authorities do their job. Prevent this epidemic into the country.