مصادر مقربة من #الرئاسي : المجلس قرر حظر التجول في المناطق الخاضعة له منذ 6 مس

مصادر مقربة من #الرئاسي : المجلس قرر حظر التجول في المناطق الخاضعة له منذ 6 مساء وحتى 6 صباحًا مع استمرار إغلاق المؤسسات التعليمية والمساجد والمقاهي والمطاعم وصالات المناسبات والمحلات ومنع إقامة المآتم والأفراح حتى إشعار آخر . #ليبيا#المرصد
Sources close to #presidential: the council has decided to ban the roaming areas from 6 PM TO 6 am with the continued closure of educational institutions, mosques, cafes, restaurants, event halls and shops, and prevent funeral and joys even Further notice. #Libya#Observatory
