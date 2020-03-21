فيديو | “قوة حماية طرابلس” تنشر وثائقي من إعدادها وإنتاجها حول فضائح ومؤمرات واختلاسات “باشاغا”

اخبار ليبيا الان عاجل

تم النشر منذُ 20 ساعة
تعليقات
فيديو | ” قوة حماية #طرابلس ” تنشر وثائقي من إعدادها وإنتاجها حول ما أسمتها ” فضائح ومؤامرات وإختلاسات وخيانة ” وزير داخليتهم فتحي باشاآغا . #ليبيا #المرصد

المصدر : المكتب الإعلامي لـ ” قوة حماية طرابلس ” وصفحتها الرسمية على فيسبوك

Video | ” the protection force of #Tripoli “published a documentary of its preparation and production about what it called ” Scandals, conspiracies, after and betrayal ” Minister of their interior fathi pasha. #Libya #Observatory

Source: “Tripoli Protection Force” Media Office and its official Facebook page

  • امر طبيعى بالنسبة لاى اخوانى حقير من اخوان الشياطين ان يكون فاسد ومجرما ولكن العيب على من يعمل معه وهو يعلم ذلك

    رد