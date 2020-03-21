المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : نتيجة فحص عينات حالتين مشتبه إصابتهما بـ #فير

National Center for disease control: the result of the screening of two cases of two suspected cases of #corona in #Tripoli (Green Hospital) and #misrata (General) proved to be a disease-free negative. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
National Center for disease control: the result of the screening of two cases of two suspected cases of #corona in #Tripoli (Green Hospital) and #misrata (General) proved to be a disease-free negative. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
– انتشار الدعارة في ابراج دبي وابوظبي – تقرير الرابط –
youtube.com/watch?v=tX7n5qKH1TA
أضف تعليقـك