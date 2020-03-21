عاجل

المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : نتيجة فحص عينات حالتين مشتبه إصابتهما بـ #فير

المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : نتيجة فحص عينات حالتين مشتبه إصابتهما بـ #فيروس_كورونا في #طرابلس ( مستشفى الخضراء ) و #مصراتة ( العام ) أثبت أنها سلبية خالية من المرض . #ليبيا #المرصد

National Center for disease control: the result of the screening of two cases of two suspected cases of #corona in #Tripoli (Green Hospital) and #misrata (General) proved to be a disease-free negative. #Libya #Observatory

