#ليبيا_الآن| البعثة ترحب باستجابة الأطراف الليبية لوقف القتال
.رحبت بعثة الأمم المتحدة للدعم في ليبيا، اليوم السبت، باستجابة الجيش الوطني وحكومة الوفاق لنداءات وقف القتال لأهداف إنسانية.
وأعربت البعثة في بيان، عن أملها في أن يلتزم الطرفان بوقف فوري للاقتتال على جميع الجبهات بغية إتاحة الفرصة للسلطات الصحية المحلية والشركاء في مجال الرعاية الصحية للاستجابة للتهديد المحتمل لانتشار جائحة فيروس كورونا في البلاد.
#Libya _ now | Mission welcomes the response of Libyan parties to stop fighting
On Saturday, the united nations mission of support in Libya welcomed the response of the national army and the government of reconciliation to humanitarian goals.
In a statement, the mission expressed the hope that the parties would commit themselves to an immediate cessation of the mittal on all sides in order to allow local health authorities and health-care partners to respond to the potential threat to the spread of the corona virus in the country.
