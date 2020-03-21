ليبيا_الآن| البعثة ترحب باستجابة الأطراف الليبية لوقف القتال . . .رحبت بعثة …

#Libya _ now | Mission welcomes the response of Libyan parties to stop fighting

On Saturday, the united nations mission of support in Libya welcomed the response of the national army and the government of reconciliation to humanitarian goals.

In a statement, the mission expressed the hope that the parties would commit themselves to an immediate cessation of the mittal on all sides in order to allow local health authorities and health-care partners to respond to the potential threat to the spread of the corona virus in the country.