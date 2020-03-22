#ليبيا_الآن| “الرئاسي” يعلن حظر التجول.. ويستثني عدة قطاعات
.
.
.
قرر المجلس الرئاسي لحكومة الوفاق الوطني، فرض حظر التجول في كامل مناطق ليبيا، من الساعة السادسة مساءً وحتى السادسة صباحًا اعتبارًا من اليوم الأحد، في إطار الجهود المبذولة لمنع تفشي فيروس كورونا، على أن يتم تعديل فترة الحظر وفق مقتضيات الأزمة.
واستثنى القرار، الذي نشرته حكومة الوفاق، الأعمال ذات الطبيعة السيادية والأمنية والصحية والصيدليات وأعمال البيئة والكهرباء والطاقة والاتصالات وحركة الشحن.
وذكر البيان أنه سيتم إقفال المساجد والمؤسسات التعليمية والمقاهي والمطاعم وصالات المناسبات الاجتماعية والمتنزهات والنوادي والمحال التجارية، ومنع إقامة الأفراح واستخدام وسائل النقل الجماعي.
#Libya _ now | "Presidential" announces the ban.. and excludes several sectors
.
.
.
The Presidential Council of the government of national reconciliation decided to impose a ban on the entire areas of Libya from pm to am from today Sunday, as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, the period of ban will be adjusted according to the requirements of the crisis .
The resolution, published by the government of reconciliation, provided for acts of sovereign, security, health, pharmacies, environmental, electricity, energy, communications and shipping.
The statement said that mosques, educational institutions, cafes, restaurants, social event halls, parks, clubs and shops will be closed, and weddings will be prevented and the use of collective transportation.
