ليبيا_الآن| “الرئاسي” يعلن حظر التجول.. ويستثني عدة قطاعات . . . قرر المجلس…

#Libya _ now | "Presidential" announces the ban.. and excludes several sectors

The Presidential Council of the government of national reconciliation decided to impose a ban on the entire areas of Libya from pm to am from today Sunday, as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, the period of ban will be adjusted according to the requirements of the crisis .

The resolution, published by the government of reconciliation, provided for acts of sovereign, security, health, pharmacies, environmental, electricity, energy, communications and shipping.

The statement said that mosques, educational institutions, cafes, restaurants, social event halls, parks, clubs and shops will be closed, and weddings will be prevented and the use of collective transportation.