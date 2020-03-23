ليبيا_الآن| إطلاق سراح 20 موقوفاً من سجن الجديدة بـ طرابلس . . . أعلنت “مؤس…

#Libya _ now | Release 20 detainees from new prison in Tripoli

The new reform and rehabilitation foundation in Tripoli has announced the release of 20 inmates in prison after completion of their procedures with the office of the inmates of the institution, explaining that all cases are on the basis of the permission of the public office. The Foundation wanted it on its official page.

The new prison in the capital is one of the largest prisons in the city with large numbers of prisoners by law, prisoners of opinion and other prisoners while the judicial authorities of the ministry of justice of the government of reconciliation are considering the possibility of reducing the number of prisoners to reduce the spread of the corona epidemic In Case the virus enters the country.