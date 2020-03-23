عاجل

#إيطاليا حصيلة رسمية : إجمالي الإصابات بـ #فيروس_كورونا بلغ 63,927 مصاب منهم 5

تم النشر منذُ 16 ساعة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

#إيطاليا حصيلة رسمية : إجمالي الإصابات بـ #فيروس_كورونا بلغ 63,927 مصاب منهم 50,418 حالة إصابة لازالت نشطة بينها 3204 في العناية المركزة و 7432 متعافي و 6077 حالة وفاة. #ليبيا #المرصد

#Italy official toll: total of 63,927 cases of #corona _ virus, 50,418 of whom are still active, including 3204 in intensive care, 7432 recovering and 6077 deaths. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • ايطاليا لعبت دور قذر بدعم من قطر فى ليبيا واستغلت مستشفى ميدانى فى مصراطة ستارا لدعم الارهاب وهم اولى بهذا المستشفى الان حيث يستجدوا الدعم من كل دول العالم بعد ان اصبحت ايطاليا بلد المكرونة اكثر دول العالم تاثرا بالكورونا يافرحة عمر المختار واحفاده فى القصاص العادل من بلد المافيا

    رد