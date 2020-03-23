ليبيا_الآن| “مواصلات الوفاق” تنتهي من إعداد مرتبات يناير وفبراير . . . أعلن…

#Libya _ now | "the transportation of reconciliation" ends with January salaries and February

.

.

.

The Department of finance in the ministry of transport of the government of reconciliation has announced to all employees that it has completed the preparation of January and February.

Last week, the ministry of finance announced the transfer of public sector salaries for the first quarter of the current year of the central bank of Libya in order to realize them in banks.

It is reported that the central bank of Libya has refused to receive the exchange permits from the ministry of finance during the last January and February, on the grounds that no financial arrangements should be adopted before it returns in March and receives all transactions after an administrative order from the Presidential Council, asking for the conduct of the procedure. For exceptional circumstances in the face of the corona.