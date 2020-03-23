البكوش: النظام الصحي مهدد بالانهيار ولن يصمد إذا اجتاح فيروس كورونا البلاد. #ل

Bakoush: the health system is threatened to collapse and will not withstand if the corona virus invades the country. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
إصابة شرطيتان وشرطي بالمرض كورونا وبعض العاملين في المختبرات الطبية فالمرض لايفرق بين البشر والاستوديوهات الاخبارية ـ وقد أعلنت بعض السلطات أن المرض ينتشر عند مراكز الشرطة بشكل مكثف بسبب توقيفهم للمواطنين .
