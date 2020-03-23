عاجل

السراج : نحمّل من يتبنون خطاب التحريض غير اللائق عبر قنوات تبث من الخارج المسؤ

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

السراج : نحمّل من يتبنون خطاب التحريض غير اللائق عبر قنوات تبث من الخارج المسؤولية القانونية. #ليبيا #المرصد

AL AOS: we hold those who adopt the inappropriate speech of incitement through channels that broadcast from abroad legal responsibility. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • من يتبنون ياميبون هذا الخطاب التحريضى خوان مثلك يسعون للسلطة مثلك باى ثمن وهم مثلك عملاء لقطرائيل وكلاب اردوغان وفى النهاية سيقتلوك وهذا امر طبيعى عند الخوان

    رد