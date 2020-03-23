السراج : نحمّل من يتبنون خطاب التحريض غير اللائق عبر قنوات تبث من الخارج المسؤ

AL AOS: we hold those who adopt the inappropriate speech of incitement through channels that broadcast from abroad legal responsibility. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
AL AOS: we hold those who adopt the inappropriate speech of incitement through channels that broadcast from abroad legal responsibility. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
من يتبنون ياميبون هذا الخطاب التحريضى خوان مثلك يسعون للسلطة مثلك باى ثمن وهم مثلك عملاء لقطرائيل وكلاب اردوغان وفى النهاية سيقتلوك وهذا امر طبيعى عند الخوان
أضف تعليقـك