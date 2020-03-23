عاجل

#تركيا تعلن تسجيل 293 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا في آخر 24 ساعة ليرتفع إجمال

مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

#تركيا تعلن تسجيل 293 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا في آخر 24 ساعة ليرتفع إجمالي المصابين إلى 1529 والوفيات إلى 37 بعد تسجيل 7 وفيات جديدة . #ليبيا #المرصد

#Turkey announces the registration of 293 new cases of #corona in the last 24 hours to increase the total of 1529 and death to 37 after the registration of 7 new deaths. #Libya #Observatory

  • شكرا كورونا اوقفت الدعارة فى تركيا ودمرت السياحة التركية وستخرب اقتصاد اردوغان بدون الحاجة لتغريدة من ترامب

