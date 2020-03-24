ليبيا_الآن| “حالة اشتباه”في مستشفى تيجي ..نتيجتها سلبية أصدر المركز الوطني لمك…

#ليبيا_الآن| “حالة اشتباه”في مستشفى تيجي ..نتيجتها سلبية
أصدر المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض البيان رقم 13ضمن قراراته المتسلسلة بشأن حالات اشتباه بفيروس كورونا في ليبيا والمتابعة أول بأول لما يخص مكافحة الوباء المتفشي في أرجاء العالم ومنها جميع دول الجوار الليبي الست، مصر وتونس والجزائر والسودان وتشاد والنيجر.
وخص المركز البيان رقم 13 حول ما حدث في بلدة تيجي بمنطقة باطن الجبل الغربي، حيث تسلم المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض يوم أمس الاثنين 23 مارس 2020م بلاغاً بوجود حالة اشتباه واحدة في مستشفى تيجي .. وبعد فحص العينة مختبرياً تبين أن الحالة سالبة وخالية تماما من فيروس كورونا .
#Libya _ now | "Case of suspicion" in hospital come.. its result is negative
The National Centre for disease control (Center) has issued statement no. 13 in its series resolutions on cases of risk of the corona virus in Libya and the first follow-up on the fight against the epidemic worldwide, including all six Libyan neighbours, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria Sudan, Chad and Niger.
The Centre has given statement no. 13 about what happened in the town of come in the region of the west mountain, where the National Centre for disease control yesterday received a report of one suspect at come hospital.. After testing the sample, the condition was found to be negative and completely free of the corona virus.
