ليبيا_الآن| “حالة اشتباه”في مستشفى تيجي ..نتيجتها سلبية أصدر المركز الوطني لمك…

#Libya _ now | "Case of suspicion" in hospital come.. its result is negative

The National Centre for disease control (Center) has issued statement no. 13 in its series resolutions on cases of risk of the corona virus in Libya and the first follow-up on the fight against the epidemic worldwide, including all six Libyan neighbours, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria Sudan, Chad and Niger.

The Centre has given statement no. 13 about what happened in the town of come in the region of the west mountain, where the National Centre for disease control yesterday received a report of one suspect at come hospital.. After testing the sample, the condition was found to be negative and completely free of the corona virus.