ليبيا_الآن| “سرت النفطية” ورأس لانوف تعلنان موعد صرف المرتبات أفادت شركة سرت ل…

#Libya _ now | "Sirte Oil" and ras no learn time to pay salaries

Sirte Oil and gas production and distribution company reported on Monday night that the salaries of the employees of the company for last February will be transferred to Libyan banks during the current week, while citizens have expressed their comments on the social media network about the delay Salaries in the current situation facing the country.

In another context, ras no oil and gas production and manufacturing company confirmed that the salaries of the employees of the company for the month of February will be transferred to banks on Tuesday in order to deposit them in the accounts of their accounts. This step comes with continuous guidance By the chairman of the board of directors at ras no.