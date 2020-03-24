عاجل

الشاطر: منذ دخول السراج #طرابلس إختفت السيولة وشح الوقود وتدهورت الخدمات. #ليب

الشاطر: منذ دخول السراج #طرابلس إختفت السيولة وشح الوقود وتدهورت الخدمات. #ليبيا #المرصد

Smart: since the entry of the al-AOS #Tripoli, the liquidity, fuel and services have disappeared. #Libya #Observatory

  • ومن الذى استغله ياحمار وجعله ينحرف اليس الاخوان شر خلق الله وهم من افسدوا البشير فى السودان ايضا وعندما يغرق يتبرأون منهم وهم من كانوا يصفونهم بالقائد الاعلى للجيش مع انه لم يؤدى القسم الدستورى اصلا ومرفوض من نواب الشعب لعنة الله على الخوان والسراج وعصابته

