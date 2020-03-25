#ليبيا_الآن| تسجيل أول إصابة بفيروس كورونا في ليبيا
أعلن المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، مساء الثلاثاء، تسجيل أول حالة مصابة بفيروس كورونا، بعد فحصها مخبريا من قبل المختبر المرجعي لصحة المجتمع بالمركز.
وأضاف أن وزارة الصحة ستقوم باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات المتعلقة بالمريض وتقديم الرعاية الصحية له، داعيا المواطنين إلى أخذ الاحتياطات اللازمة، والالتزام بالإجراءات الوقائية الصادرة عن وزارة الصحة والمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض.
#Libya _ now | recording the first virus injury in Libya
On Tuesday evening, the National Centre for disease control announced the registration of the first case of the virus, after being tested by the centre's community health reference laboratory.
The Ministry of health would take all measures and provide health care to the patient, calling on citizens to take the necessary precautions and to commit to the preventive actions of the ministry of health and the National Centre for disease control.
