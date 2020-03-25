#ليبيا_الآنI وزارة العمل بحكومة الوفاق تقلص ساعات العمل
أعلنت وزارة العمل والتأهيل الثلاثاء عن تقليص ساعات العمل لديوان وزارة العمل والجهات التابعة له.
وفي بيان نشرته الوزارة عبر صفحتها الرسمية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك أوضحت أن ساعات العمل قُلصت بحيث أصبحت من الساعة ال 8:30 صباحا حتى الساعة 12:30 بعد الظهر اعتبارا من صدور البيان إلى حين إشعار آخر.
ويأتي هذا الإجراء في إطار قرار المجلس الرئاسي رقم ٢١٥ الخاص بحظر التجول ويهدف لخدمة مقتضيات مصلحة العمل، وحرصا على سلامة الموظفين وتقديرا للوضع الراهن الذي تمر به البلاد بالإضافة إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة بالخصوص.
#Libya _ now I ministry of labor with the government of reconciliation reduced working hours
On Tuesday, the ministry of labor and rehabilitation announced the reduction of working hours for the ministry of labor and its affiliate.
In a statement published by the ministry on its official social media page, the ministry made it clear that working hours were reduced from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from the release of the statement until further notice.
This procedure is within the framework of presidential council resolution no. 215, which aims to serve the requirements of the labour service, to ensure the safety of employees and to appreciate the current situation of the country and to comply with the specific instructions.
