ليبيا_الآنI وزارة العمل بحكومة الوفاق تقلص ساعات العمل . . أعلنت وزارة العمل…

#Libya _ now I ministry of labor with the government of reconciliation reduced working hours

.

.

On Tuesday, the ministry of labor and rehabilitation announced the reduction of working hours for the ministry of labor and its affiliate.

In a statement published by the ministry on its official social media page, the ministry made it clear that working hours were reduced from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from the release of the statement until further notice.

This procedure is within the framework of presidential council resolution no. 215, which aims to serve the requirements of the labour service, to ensure the safety of employees and to appreciate the current situation of the country and to comply with the specific instructions.