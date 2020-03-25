#ليبيا_الآن I ما مدى خطورة #فيروس_هانتا بعد أن تسبب بوفاة في #الصين؟
يونان – الصين (وكالات) تواصل الأزمة العالمية الصحية التي أحدثها #فيروس_كورونا المستجد منذ مطلع 2020 تاثيرها على معظم دول العالم وفي مختلف المجالات. التفاصيل: https://bit.ly/2xi1MXD
#Libya _ now I how dangerous is #hunt _ virus after causing death in #China?
Younan – China (agencies) continues the global health crisis caused by the new #corona since the beginning of 2020 it has been affecting most of the world and in various fields. Details: https://bit.ly/2xi1MXD
