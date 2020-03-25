عاجل

فيديو | تطورات الأرضاع في أقصى المنطقة الغربية بمحيط قاعدة عقبة بن نافع الجوية

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
فيديو | تطورات الأرضاع في أقصى المنطقة الغربية بمحيط قاعدة عقبة بن نافع الجوية ” الوطية ” والمناطق المحيطة بها . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | Breastfeeding developments in the far western region of the area of the obstacle bin benefits air base and surrounding areas. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • شوفوا فرحة أهالي رقدالين بالجيش الوطني، شوف يا قنونوا يا خاىن ويلك من ربك، أهالي زليتن ياسر من التبع في حكومة الملشيات، موتوا بالحسرة يا أهل مصراتة، بإذن الله سنحرر طرابلس وانتم موتوا
    Look how the cjtizens are very happy to welcome the Libyan army

