ليبيا_الآن| “ضوء أخضر” لصرف مرتبات يناير وفبراير . . . أعلن مصرف ليبيا المر…

#Libya _ now | "Green Light" to spend January and February

.

.

.

The Central Bank of Libya in Tripoli announced on Wednesday the implementation and transfer of all public sector employees exchange permits for January and February of the current year of commercial banks.

In an announcement published through its official Facebook account, the bank management requested all those who are late in the case of the instruments and incentives of its workers quickly to extend all the procedures so that they can be worked and directed to the banks Commercial.