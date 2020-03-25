ليبيا_الآن| “ضوء أخضر” لصرف مرتبات يناير وفبراير . . . أعلن مصرف ليبيا المر…

#ليبيا_الآن| “ضوء أخضر” لصرف مرتبات يناير وفبراير
أعلن مصرف ليبيا المركزي في طرابلس اليوم الأربعاء، عن تنفيذ وإحالة كافة أذونات الصرف الخاصة بموظفي القطاع العام عن شهري يناير وفبراير من العام الجاري للمصارف التجارية.
وطالبت إدارة المصرف في إعلان نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي بموقع “فيسبوك”، كافة الجهات المتأخرة في حالة صكوك وحوافظ العاملين فيها بسرعة مد الإدارات المعنية بكافة الإجراءات ليتسنى العمل عليها وتوجيهها للمصارف التجارية.
#Libya _ now | "Green Light" to spend January and February
The Central Bank of Libya in Tripoli announced on Wednesday the implementation and transfer of all public sector employees exchange permits for January and February of the current year of commercial banks.
In an announcement published through its official Facebook account, the bank management requested all those who are late in the case of the instruments and incentives of its workers quickly to extend all the procedures so that they can be worked and directed to the banks Commercial.
