صور | وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على المستشفى الميداني العسكري لمواجهة #فيروس_كورونا الذي وجهت القيادة العامة كل من الأشغال العسكرية والسرية الطبية العسكرية بتنفيذه يوم 15 مارس الجاري في قاعدة بنينا الجوية بسعة 100 سرير كمرحلة أولى . #ليبيا#المرصد
Photos | finishing touches on the military field hospital to face the #corona _ virus that the general command directed both military works and military medical company with its implementation on March 15th at built air base 100 beds as a first stage I don’t know. #Libya#Observatory
