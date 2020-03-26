عاجل

فيديو | عقب زيارتهما له .. وزير صحة الوفاق أحميد بن عمر و البهلول بن شعبان مدي

تم النشر منذُ 6 دقائق
فيديو | عقب زيارتهما له .. وزير صحة الوفاق أحميد بن عمر و البهلول بن شعبان مدير مستشفى #طرابلس المركزي ” شارع الزاوية ” يظهران مع الفريق الطبي المعالج والمشرف على حالة المواطن الليبي المصاب بـ #فيروس_كورونا في قسمه بذات المستشفى . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | following their visit to him.. Minister of health ahmid bin Omar and al-Bahloul Bin Shaban, director of #Tripoli Central Hospital “Al-corner street” appear with the medical team and supervisor of the situation of the Libyan citizen infected with #corona Call it the same hospital. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

