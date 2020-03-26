#ليبيا_الآن| انطلاق حملة لتعقيم الأماكن الحيوية بمدينة راس لانوف
بدأت فرق الإطفاء عن طريق الرش الرذاذي في تعقيم كل الأماكن الحيوية داخل مدينة راس لانوف، في إطار تنفيذ الإجراءات الاحترازية للوقاية من وباء كورونا بالتعاون مع شركة راس لانوف.
وقامت فرق الإطفاء برش المركز الطبي والعيادة الطبية والمصارف والأسواق العامة والبوابات الأمنية على الطريق العام.
#Libya _ now | Launch a campaign to clean vital places in the city of ras no
Fire teams have begun to clean up all vital areas within the city of ras no, as part of the implementation of the prevention measures to prevent the corona epidemic in cooperation with ras no.
Fire teams have spraying the medical center, medical clinic, banks, public markets and security gates on the public road.
