ليبيا_الآن| دعوة لتسهيل سحب السيولة من مصرف الجمهورية في مصراتة . . . طالب …

#Libya _ now | call to facilitate the withdrawal of liquidity from the bank of the republic in misrata

The Bank of the republic has requested the branch of the branch, Ahmed Al-Sharif, who has sufficient liquidity to postpone their presence in order to reduce the traffic and leave an opportunity for those who are most in need of liquidity in the absence of salaries to keep the safety of citizens and families Counts.

In a social media publication, Ahmed Al-Sharif Branch confirmed that cash is available to all, and the administration of the Moroccan branch in the bank of the republic has announced Wednesday that the salaries of a number of sectors have been received for the last January and February Wednesday.