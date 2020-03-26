#ليبيا_الآن| دعوة لتسهيل سحب السيولة من مصرف الجمهورية في مصراتة
طالب مصرف الجمهورية فرع أحمد الشريف مصراته زبائن الفرع ممن تتوافر لديهم السيولة الكافية بتأجيل حضورهم للسحب وذلك من أن أجل تقليل الازدحام وترك فرصة لمن هم أكثر حاجة للسيولة في ظل تأخر المرتبات للمحافظة على سلامة المواطنين وعائلاتهم.
وأكد فرع أحمد الشريف في منشور له عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على أن السيولة متوفرة للجميع، وكانت إدارة فرع المغاربة بمصرف الجمهورية قد أعلنت الأربعاء عن وصول مرتبات عدد من القطاعات عن شهري يناير وفبراير الماضيين تمهيدا لصرفها اعتبارا من يوم الأربعاء.
#Libya _ now | call to facilitate the withdrawal of liquidity from the bank of the republic in misrata
The Bank of the republic has requested the branch of the branch, Ahmed Al-Sharif, who has sufficient liquidity to postpone their presence in order to reduce the traffic and leave an opportunity for those who are most in need of liquidity in the absence of salaries to keep the safety of citizens and families Counts.
In a social media publication, Ahmed Al-Sharif Branch confirmed that cash is available to all, and the administration of the Moroccan branch in the bank of the republic has announced Wednesday that the salaries of a number of sectors have been received for the last January and February Wednesday.
